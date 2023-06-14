KRMG In-Depth: Company behind crime fighting cameras deploys new audio system

TULSA — Last summer, the Tulsa Police Department deployed 25 Flock Safety cameras in strategic locations around the city.

The cameras, known as LPRs (short for license plate readers) proved to be very successful.

[Hear our KRMG In-Depth Report on Flock Cameras and the Raven system HERE]

In roughly six months, the cameras helped police find 99 vehicles related to crimes ranging from theft to homicide, according to figures released by Flock Safety to KRMG on Wednesday.

Flock Safety spokeswoman Holly Beilin notes that the cameras have helped solve a “range of crimes.”

“It was everything from petty larceny, which of course is a property crime, all the way to a couple of homicides, helping solve and find the suspects wanted in those homicides,” she told KRMG. “They also...helped find a missing person. These cameras also, they plug into the Amber Alert database.”

And so while the cameras have proven successful with law enforcement agencies around the country, Flock Safety continues to develop new tools to prevent or solve crimes.

One new system is called “Raven,” and it uses sound, rather than imagery, to detect trouble.

“It’s an audio sensor, specifically calibrated to detect gunshots,” Beilin said. “Very high level of accuracy, so it can actually distinguish gunshots from fireworks, and things like that. And when it detects a gunshot, it records a five-second clip so the audio evidence is available, and then the LPRs capture an image of any vehicles on scene.”

KRMG checked with TPD, which is in the final stages of building a new, state-of-the-art real time crime detection center.

Spokesman Capt. Richard Meulenberg said the department doesn’t currently have plans to deploy the Raven system.



