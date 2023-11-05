KRMG In-Depth: COPD nearly twice as prevalent in rural areas compared to large cities

TULSA — The rate of chronic, obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, in Americans who live in rural areas is nearly twice that of those who reside in urban settings.

That’s according to Dr. Tony Puntutieri, a Program Director for the National Heart, Blood and Lung Institute, one of the National Institutes of Health.

He told KRMG even the researchers were taken aback by the sharp divergence in numbers.

“It’s pretty stark,” he said late last week. “We actually, when we start(ed) to see the data, we couldn’t believe it. It is almost double than in urban areas, so that’s why, again, we are doing this campaign and trying to promote awareness of the disease in rural areas.”

Roughly 16 million Americans have been diagnosed with COPD, but the truth is millions more have the condition and don’t know it.

It’s a combination of emphysema and chronic bronchitis, Puntutieri told KRMG, which generally both occur in the patient but in varying degrees.

The number one cause of COPD, far and away, is smoking.

“Cigarette smoking is the most frequent cause of COPD, it causes between 80 and 85 percent of the cases,” the doctor said.

And cigarette smoking, along with the resulting exposure to second-hand smoke among friends and loved ones, is much higher in rural areas.

Oklahoma’s COPD rate, Puntutieri told KRMG, is around 8.5 percent, compared to the national rate of about 6.2 percent.

Unfortunately, the disease can develop for years before the patient has symptoms, and the early symptoms of coughing, wheezing, and chest tightness all to often get misinterpreted as allergies or other breathing issues.

COPD can be treated, with a wide range of therapies depending on the severity of the patient’s condition and their overall health.

