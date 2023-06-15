KRMG In-Depth: Employers increasingly want applicants to have at least some exposure to AI

TULSA — Rapid developments in the world of artificial intelligence have led employers to start asking applicants about their exposure to large language models like ChatGPT, Bing, or Google Bard.

The AI revolution has happened so quickly, even professionals with long experience in the fields of human resources and talent management are scrambling to come up with advice for their clients.

[Hear our KRMG In-Depth Report on AI and job hunting HERE]

Career strategist Julie Bauke of The Bauke Group based in Cincinnati tells KRMG there are a couple of factors at play here which underline the importance of at least some exposure to AI when applying for work.

“Companies are looking at this because it’s going to be an efficient way to get some things done that are rote or routine,” she said. “And when you combine that with the fact that a lot of organizations are having a hard time finding people, it makes sense that they are going to look at AI to take over for some of the things maybe that they can’t find people to do. So it’s another way of getting work done.”

Already, she says, employers increasingly inquire about an applicant’s familiarity with AI, especially those large language models.

“We’ve got all these companies out there saying ‘ChatGPT experience, some familiarity with AI or ChatGPT is strongly preferred,” she noted. “It’s showing up in a lot of job descriptions.”

She says one doesn’t have to become an expert in the field of artificial intelligence, but job seekers would be well-served by having a working knowledge of AI, especially as it relates to the field in which they’re seeking work.

“How is AI being used in your profession? If you’re in the insurance industry, just Google: “How is AI being used in the insurance industry, or how might it be?” If you’re a journalist, same thing. If you are in marketing, or a copy writer - understanding how it’s being used, and then getting some level of familiarity with it, is what you really ought to be aiming for. Nobody wants someone who walks in and goes “yeah, I don’t believe in that, I’m not going to learn that.”