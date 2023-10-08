KRMG In-Depth: How those who have to resume paying off student loans can save money

TULSA — Roughly 44 million Americans whose student loan repayments were put on hold in 2020 had to resume making those payments this month.

For the majority of them, the payments and terms pick up right where they left off when the hiatus began.

But some loans are structured based on income, so others who owe student loan debt may find their required payments quite a bit higher.

Brian Walsh, a financial planning expert at SoFi, tells KRMG there are options for reducing those payments.

Those in the middle-to-lower income brackets may well benefit from the new Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) program announced by the Biden-Harris Administration in August.

It’s touted by the White House as “the most affordable student loan program ever.”

Walsh confirms that in his opinion, “it is now going to be the most generous option for income-driven repayment for student loan repayers.”

Those with more income, and better credit ratings, may be able to refinance student debt on better terms, Walsh added, even in the current high-interest loan environment.

“People who have been working hard, they have good income, free cash-flow credit score, they could get actually rewarded for that in the private market, whereas they wouldn’t with federal loans,” Walsh said.

“You could also look at extending your repayment term with your federal loan, where you just take longer to pay it back,” he told KRMG. “You would have lower payments, but pay more (over) the life of the loan.”

To learn more about the SAVE program, visit this page on the Department of Education's Federal Student Aid website.




