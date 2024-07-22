KRMG In-Depth: Likely next moves in the Democratic bid to retain the White House

Vice President Harris KALAMAZOO, MICHIGAN - JULY 17: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris attends a moderated conversation with former Trump administration national security official Olivia Troye and former Republican voter Amanda Stratton on July 17, 2024 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. (Photo by Chris duMond/Getty Images) (Chris duMond/Getty Images)

TULSA — In a presidential election cycle unlike any other, the twists and turns just keep coming.

With the withdrawal of President Biden from the race, it appears Vice President Kamala Harris has all the momentum in securing the nomination.

But it’s not a done deal; a lot could happen between now and the Democratic National Convention, which kicks off August 19th.

[Hear the KRMG In-Depth Report on Vice President Harris’ bid to become president HERE]

Tulsa attorney Tim Gilpin is a former Congressional candidate and active in Democratic politics.

He tells KRMG that the virtual role call vote that was supposed to seal President Biden’s nomination in advance of the convention could become the vehicle to choose Harris as the party’s nominee.

“The alternative, kind of the nightmare scenario, is nothing’s clear, and it’s an open convention,” Gilpin said. “We haven’t had an open convention since 1968. It’s not necessarily a disaster, but it’s certainly not necessarily what you want to do.”

That open convention in 1968 was the result of another president, Lyndon Johnson, withdrawing from the race - and it also occurred in Chicago.

It became bloody and chaotic, as a police riot essentially broke out when CPD tried to clear the streets of protesters.

Inside, Vice President Hubert Humphrey eventually became the nominee - who lost to Richard Nixon.

If Harris does secure the nomination, the next step will be to choose a running mate.

Gilpin says Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina and Gov. Andy Bashear of Kentucky are rising stars in the party, and likely toward the top of the list of potential VP candidates.