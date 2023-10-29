KRMG In-Depth: Obesity continues to drive high rates of Type 2 diabetes in Oklahoma

CDC predicts Type 2 diabetes to skyrocket in US population under 20

By Russell Mills

TULSA — More than one in ten Americans suffers with diabetes, and according to the Director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), 95% of those patients have Type 2 diabetes - which is preventable.

Dr. Griffin Rodgers says obesity continues to drive the epidemic of Type 2 diabetes, and while Oklahoma’s only slightly above the national average for overall cases (11.4% of the population, making the state 11th in the country) the state fares much worse in terms of obesity, with nearly 40% of residents listed as overweight or obese.

[Hear the KRMG In-Depth report on diabetes with the Director of NIDDK HERE]

It makes sense, then, that diet and exercise are the first lines of defense for those trying to prevent Type 2 diabetes.

Rodgers says another factor some people may not be aware of is sleep.

“We now know that sleeping contributes greatly to the ability to maintain a healthy weight, as well as keeping the blood sugar in a reasonable range,” he told KRMG. “And for most adults, that’s seven or eight hours each night.”

He urged those with pre-diabetes, or those trying to live with Type 2 diabetes, to remember the “ABCs” - keeping close track of the A1-C glucose level, blood pressure, and cholesterol.

He added that the “silent s” in ABCs shouldn’t be silent - he says it stands for “stop smoking.”

To learn more, and get resources that can help, visit the National Institute of Diabetic and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

Russell Mills

Anchor/Reporter/Show Host

