KRMG In-Depth: Oklahoma passes nation’s first “Caring for Caregivers” Act

It’s estimated that nearly one out of eight Oklahomans spend time caring for loved ones, unpaid services totaling some $6.6 billion annually.

Recently, the state legislature passed the “Caring for Caregivers Act” as part of its budget bill for the upcoming fiscal year.

[Hear our KRMG In-Depth report on the “Caring for Caregivers Act” HERE]

It will provide a tax credit of up to $2,000 for those caring for individuals aged 62 or older.

That amount goes up to $3,000 annually if the care recipient is a veteran, or suffers from dementia.

The credit is available to those making $50,000 or less a year if filing singly, $100,000 a year if filing jointly.

AARP Oklahoma State Director Sean Voskuhl tells KRMG his organization fought for the credit.

“This caregiver tax credit will start in tax year 2024, next year,” he said.

He says the money can be used for a number of qualifying expenses, for instance “home modifications like installing a ramp, medical equipment, assistive technology, home health, personal care, respite, adult day care, hiring a home health care aid.”

He admits it’s only a partial solution, but notes that Oklahoma becomes the first state in the nation to pass such a bill.

“You’ve got to start somewhere,” he said. “A lot of people are pushing for, you know, funding for their projects, so I think getting it on the books and putting it as a placeholder, I think, is a real important step, because it’s taken us a couple of years to get to this point.”

AARP continues to lobby federal lawmakers for a nationwide law to help ease the burden on caregivers.



