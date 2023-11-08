KRMG In-Depth: Rep. Lucas on Israel, Ukraine, the budget, House leadership, and the weather

TULSA — Wednesday, the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology marked up the Weather Reauthorization Act of 2023, authored by Oklahoma Congressman Frank Lucas, who also chairs that committee.

After twelve amendments passed on voice votes, the entire package was sent along to the House with a “do pass” recommendation by a vote of 31 to 0.

But it’s unclear when the House will actually vote on H.R. 6093, which bears the full (short) title of “’Weather Research and Forecasting Innovation Reauthorization Act of 2023.”

That’s because with another budget deadline and possible government shutdown looming, now just over a week away, the House has a number of important issues to hash out, and seemingly little consensus on how to proceed.

Lucas expressed cautious optimism when speaking to KRMG in advance of Wednesday’s committee meeting.

“I’m just hopeful that now with a new Speaker in place in the United States House, and a very strong focus on finishing our appropriations bills process, maybe we can not only get the government funded, but address things like the Weather Act, pass the National Defense Reauthorization Act, do the farm bill,” Lucas said. “There’s just a number of things that have been stalled because of what’s gone on, and I’m ready to get to work.”

He’s referring, of course, to the three-week long deadlock in the House as Republicans fought among themselves over who should become Speaker of the House after the ouster of former speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California.

Lucas says he believes eventually the president will get a bill that includes funding for Israel, southern border security, aid for Taiwan, and yes, for Ukraine.

He supports aid for the embattled country in its attempt to hold off an invasion of its territory by Russia, despite the opposition of many conservatives in his district.

“I know there’s lots of concerns among my conservative constituents about the Ukraine,” Lucas told KRMG. “But they need to remember, this is not Vietnam, this is not Afghanistan, this is not Iraq. Ukrainians were invaded by Putin, by the Russian military. They didn’t start this war. They are fighting for themselves, we don’t have combat troops on the ground in the Ukraine. Ukrainians are fighting, and, dying, for themselves. It’s hard not to support the underdog when the bully comes to destroy them.”















