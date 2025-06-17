KRMG News Director April Hill testifies before Senate committee on romance scams

KRMG’s News Director and Midday Anchor April Hill (Helm) testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.
April’s mother was the victim of a romance scam and gave away $350,000 to the scammer before she passed away in 2020.
Since then, April has become an advocate for scam victims and has worked to shed a light on the problem.
She launched Scammer Stories, a podcast in which she interviews experts, victims and even the scammers themselves. She also serves on the board for Advocating Against Romance Scammers.
April testified in the Hearing on Older Americans & Transnational Scam Networks.
Watch April’s opening statement here or watch below and skip to 20:24.
Watch the entire hearing here.