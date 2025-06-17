KRMG News Director April Hill testifies before Senate committee on romance scams

KRMG News Director April Hill (Helm) testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee KRMG News Director April Hill (Helm) testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee's hearing on Older Americans & Transnational Scam Networks. (C-SPAN/C-SPAN)
By Skyler Cooper

KRMG’s News Director and Midday Anchor April Hill (Helm) testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

April’s mother was the victim of a romance scam and gave away $350,000 to the scammer before she passed away in 2020.

Since then, April has become an advocate for scam victims and has worked to shed a light on the problem.

She launched Scammer Stories, a podcast in which she interviews experts, victims and even the scammers themselves. She also serves on the board for Advocating Against Romance Scammers.

April testified in the Hearing on Older Americans & Transnational Scam Networks.

Watch April’s opening statement here or watch below and skip to 20:24.

Watch the entire hearing here.

Skyler Cooper

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!