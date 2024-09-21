KRMG’s Consumer Warrior Clark Howard helps dedicate more homes to the Tulsa community

TULSA. Okla. — KRMG’s Consumer Warrior Clark Howard was in Tulsa Saturday to dedicate six new homes to the Tulsa community.

The homes are part of Tulsa’s annual “Clark Howard’s Blitz Build” and were built by the hands of local volunteers.

For 12 years, KRMG’s Consumer Warrior Clark Howard has returned to Tulsa to build homes because of his love for the community.

Clark says he loves being a part of this project because it helps families to be able to grab onto the American dream.

Clark says, “They are able to buy a home with a monthly mortgage that is so much lower than it would be otherwise because of the sponsors and volunteer labor.”

Habitat for Humanity

Clark says he became connected to Tulsa through his work with KRMG radio.

He says he was so impressed with the hard work and dedication of Tulsans and Green Country Habitat for Humanity that he wanted to invest his time and money in Tulsa.

Skylar Brown is a healthcare worker and says she has been working for this dream for a long time. " I have been working on my credit and building my bank accounts and all of that for the past five years when I stepped into Habitat. The thing I really had to work on was a savings account and showing that I am able to save money and responsible with my money.”

Habitat for Humanity

Brown says she closes on her new home on Wednesday and is packed and ready to move in.

The new homes will run around $800 a month, making it easier for hard-working Tulsans to improve the future of their families.

This project is part of the Green Country Habitat for Humanity’s North Tulsa Initiative to build 250 new and affordable homes in 5 years.

The new homeowners are already being welcomed by their new neighbors.