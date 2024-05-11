KRMG’s Consumer Warrior Clark Howard is back to help more Tulsans own homes

TULSA, Okla. — Another Green Country Habitat for Humanity Blitz Build is in the books.

KRMG’s Consumer Warrior Clark Howard joined forces with GCHFH and a lot of volunteers to raise the walls on six new houses in the north Tulsa community on Saturday.

Howard says he comes back to Tulsa time and again because he knows owning a home is a game-changer for families and future generations.

These homes, Howard says, are not a handout, but a hand-up. “These homeowners go through background checks, they have to have a solid work history, they have to have good credit before they are ever able to apply for a home.”

Howards says he sees a deep need in Tulsa for affordable homes and GHHFH helps make the dream of home ownership come true for hard-working families. It’s a connector to homeownership,” says Howard, “If you don’t pay your mortgage, you don’t stay. So this is a merit system on sale! You get this house. You pay for it. You own it.”

The new homes are being built in the area of East 29th Street North and Birmingham.

Tulsa Jerry Brown’s daughter Skyler is one of the new homeowners.

With tears in his eyes, Brown says he is proud to watch his daughter help raise the walls on her first home. “Thanks to Habitat, she is able to live out her dream. I am proud of her and it’s exciting to, you know, watch her having to put the walls up. It’s exciting to see.”

Brown says his daughter, Skyler, has worked very hard to achieve her dream of becoming a homeowner. Brown says, “I don’t know if Skyler has ever picked up a hammer before, but it is exciting to see her picking up a hammer. And she can always look back and say, ‘I helped build my own house.”

Once these six homes are completed, GCHFH will have built 97 homes in Tulsa.

GCHFH plans to build 250 new homes in north Tulsa over the next five to seven years.

If you would like to help, by donating or by volunteering, you can do so through the GCHFH website which you can access by clicking here.





















