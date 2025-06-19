Langston University allocated over $10 million for maintenance projects

LANGSTON, Okla. — Langston University says an allocation of $10,125,000 from the Oklahoma State Legislature will be used to to address deferred maintenance projects across the university in fiscal year 2026. They say it is the result of the Carnegie designation of Research or College University awarded.

The Legislature passed Senate Bill 1169, which increases the percentage of Oklahoma Capital Asset Management and Protection (OCAMP) deferred maintenance funding allocated to Langston University by the Oklahoma Legislature.

The university plans to pursue a number of projects including select HVAC upgrades, plumbing modernizations, and addressing various infrastructure priorities that will improve campus safety, accessibility and operational efficiency.

“The funding will help us make prioritized improvements which are essential to providing our students, faculty and staff with the quality learning, working and living environments they deserve,” President Ruth Ray Jackson said.

Last year, the university received $3.5 million to address deferred maintenance projects, $2.5 million of which is earmarked to replace the roof at the LU-Oklahoma City campus.

“Langston University is committed to responsibly stewarding these resources to advance our mission and continue serving our students and communities with excellence,” Dr. Jackson said.