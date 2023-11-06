Lankford warns new Medicaid rule may hamper patient care

Oklahoma US Senator James Lankford is sounding the alarm over a new Medicaid rule that may risk disrupting patient care.

Lankford and other republican members of the Senate Finance Committee wrote a letter, urging the Biden Administration to withdraw components of a recently-proposed rule and work with Congress to develop improvements to Medicaid so patients have access to life-saving prescription drugs.

The Senators contend the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services proposed a rule to change the Medicaid Drug Rebate Program in ways that offer no material benefit for patients.

The Senators wrote, “While we share some of the agency’s objectives, including preventing certain problematic practices within the prescription drug supply chain, many of the rules proposed changes defy longstanding statutory understanding and impose costly new mandates, creating fiscal uncertainty for states and risking patient access to the most innovative therapies and cures.”

Lankford said they identified several problems with the measure, including stacking to compute the “Best Price” benchmark, which would create technical complications and risk undercutting the policy’s core objectives by disincentivizing larger price concessions.