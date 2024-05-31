Law enforcement looking for drunk drivers in downtown this weekend

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is partnering with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, and ENDUI Oklahoma for a multi-agency effort to stop people from driving drunk.

A DUI checkpoint will be set up Friday night from 10 pm to 2 am in downtown Tulsa.

Officers, Troopers, and Deputies will be looking for impaired drivers under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office reports, that in 2021 more than 400 people died from drug or alcohol-related crashes in Oklahoma.

©2024 Cox Media Group