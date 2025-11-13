Lawnmower theft suspect bagged by Tulsa Police

Charles Chapman Courtesy: Tulsa Police Dept.
By Steve Berg

Tulsa Police manage to cut off an accused lawnmower thief, before he gets too far.

Police say on Tuesday, around 1:20 p.m., the victim had put the lawnmower - an expensive Dixie Chopper riding-mower (pictured below) - in her driveway near 5th and Memorial, because a repairman was supposed to pick it up.

Instead, police say Charles Chapman, who was NOT the repairman, drove by in his John Deere 4-wheeler and trailer, loaded up the mower, and even slapped the woman when she tried to stop him.

But they say she called 911 and followed him in her car, even though he struck her car with the four-wheeler at one point.

Police say they nabbed him just a few blocks away.

He faces a long list of charges including Larceny and Assault.

Stolen riding lawnmower Courtesy: Tulsa Police Dept.

