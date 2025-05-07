Lawsuit filed against controversial social studies standards

OKLAHOMA CITY — Former Oklahoma Attorney Mike Hunter is representing a group of parents, grandparents and educators out of Oklahoma County that have filed a lawsuit against the State Board of Education on the new social studies standards.

The standards include the bible as a historic tool and pro-America exceptionalism.

Hunter says his clients believe the standards may not have been properly reviewed before the vote.

“There was clearly a difference between the standards that were online and the standards that were brought before the board,” said Hunter. “And you’ve got board members saying these are different from what we’ve been suggesting, what we’ve been communicating to people.”

Hunter says he’s asked a judge for a restraining order Wednesday afternoon.