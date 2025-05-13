Lawsuit filed to stop transfer of Asian elephants from L.A. Zoo to Tulsa Zoo

Lawsuit filed to stop the transfer of Asian elephants Billy and Tina from the L.A. Zoo to the Tulsa Zoo.

A new lawsuit aims to stop the transfer of Asian elephants Billy and Tina from the L.A. Zoo to the Tulsa Zoo.

The Tulsa Zoo announced in April that Billy, a 40-year-old bull, and Tina, a 59-year-old female, would relocate from Los Angeles to The Mary K. and John T. Oxley Family Elephant Experience and Elephant Preserve later this year.

The Tulsa Zoo opened a new 36,650 square-foot last year, and added about two acres of dedicated yard space. The zoo also opened the Mary K. and John T. Oxley Family Elephant Experience earlier this month, adding another 10 acres to the habitat.

The lawsuit, filed by L.A. resident and animal lover John Kelly against Director of the L.A. Zoo Denise Verret, alleges Verret made “deliberately false and misleading representations” to make the public believe sending Billy and Tina to a newly expanded elephant preserve meant they were going to a genuine elephant sanctuary.

“The ‘preserve’ is an enclosure at another zoo where Billy and Tina will continue to suffer,” the lawsuit says.

According to the lawsuit, Billy has been at the center of efforts by animal activists, legal experts, scientists, civil rights leaders and concerned citizens to release him from confinement and the “inhumane, devastating conditions” at the L.A. Zoo for years.

These efforts went toward the goal “to convince the L.A. Zoo and the City to send him to an elephant sanctuary accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Services (GFAS),” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit also says there has been public support for Tina to be moved to a GFAS-accredited sanctuary along with Billy following the deaths of elephants Jewel and Shaunzi at the L.A. Zoo in 2023 and 2024.

The lawsuit alleges the L.A. Zoo is a “cruel, inhumane and traumatic place for elephants where Billy and Tina suffer each day, isolated in restrictive enclosures with little shade, forced to stand on hard packed sand that has caused severe damage to their feet.”

The lawsuit goes on to discuss the ways the zoo environment is inhumane and how zoo enclosures cause elephants severe physical and mental harm.

It says elephants confined in zoos often suffer from “zoochosis,” “a form of severe mental illness caused by confinement in a limited space, not being able to engage in instinctive behaviors, living in isolation and having no control over their lives.”

“Zoochosis” is characterized by “meaningless, repetitive motions such as rocking, swaying and bobbing (stereotypic behaviors), often with a blank look in their eyes,” the lawsuit says. It says those stereotypic behaviors are not seen in elephants in the wild.

The lawsuit goes on to say the L.A. Zoo released a mass email last month announcing the decision to move Billy and Tina which included a statement from Verret.

According to the lawsuit, Verret said “the decision was made with Billy and Tina’s health, wellbeing, and future as our top priority” and would “provide them with the opportunity to live among other elephants in an enriched environment.”

The lawsuit alleges Verret deliberately used the term “preserve” and “repeated references to Billy’s and Tina’s future and wellbeing and opportunities for socialization with other elephants to trick members of the public like Plaintiff John Kelly into believing that she and the L.A. Zoo had chosen for Billy and Tina to live out the rest of their days at an accredited sanctuary instead of a zoo.”

The lawsuit says with the addition of Billy and Tina at Tulsa Zoo, there will be seven elephants on 11 acres, “or approximately 1.57 acres per elephant, slightly more than the approximately one acre per elephant at the L.A. Zoo.”

The lawsuit says no matter how large the zoo exhibit, it’s not enough for the species.