At least 8 injured during north Tulsa shoot-out Sunday morning

At least 8 injured during north Tulsa shoot-out Sunday morning (FOX23.com News Staff)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said at least eight people were injured during a shoot-out Sunday morning in north Tulsa.

Police say officers responded to a shooting call around 4 a.m. near East Apache Street and M.L.K. Jr Boulevard.

Officers found there had been a large crowd in the area when a fight involving multiple people broke out, police say.

Police say multiple people pulled out firearms and shot in several directions. At least 8 people were injured, but none of the wounds were life-threatening.

The owner of AJ’s, Mohommad Islam, got a call that his store alarm went off. When he got there, he said police tape was up.

“They were all here hanging out in the parking lot and then fired and shot each other,” Islam said. “This door broken and this door broken, so I put in plexiglass. It cost like $1,000.”

Detectives received some suspect information, but no arrests have been made yet.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!