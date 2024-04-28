At least three dead, dozens injured in Oklahoma tornado outbreak; more storms likely this week

More than a dozen tornadoes spun up in Oklahoma as a violent line of thunderstorms pushed through the state late Saturday into early Sunday, killing at least two people in the small town of Holdenville and a third in Marietta.

The Murray County town was one of several that had significant damage, perhaps none more than Sulphur, which also suffered a reported 30 injuries.

Governor Kevin Stitt has issued an emergency disaster declaration for 12 counties, and visited Sulphur to view some of the damage Sunday afternoon.

Meteorologists warn that further storms could develop in the state beginning late Tuesday or early Wednesday, bringing with them further chances for severe weather and flooding.

The Oklahoma Office of Emergency Management issued this preliminary statement on damage early Sunday morning:

STORM REPORTS

Damage assessments are ongoing in numerous areas and won’t be complete until storms have passed through the impacted areas, however the following damages have been reported to the State Emergency Operations Center as of 1:30 a.m.

Ardmore Emergency Management reports damage and power outages in Ardmore. Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) reports injuries and power lines down in Carter County at the Flying J Truck Stop on Michelin Road. Plain View School was also damaged in the storms.

Cotton County Emergency Management reports three to five homes damaged in the Devol area. Numerous trees are down. One storm-related vehicle accident is also reported.

Duncan Emergency Management reports roadway flooding in the City of Duncan. Stephens County Emergency Management reports Clarity Creek in Duncan is close to overflowing.

Garfield County Emergency Management reports two homes damaged in the Hillsdale area.

Grant County Emergency Management reports numerous trees damaged or down.

Hughes County Emergency Management reports 14 homes are damaged or destroyed in Holdenville. Highway 9 is blocked due to debris in the roadway. Muscogee Creek Nation is assisting with debris clearing and searching for area of impact. Seminole and Seminole County Emergency Management and Fire and Sheriff are providing command support. Oklahoma City Task Force One will respond Sunday for Search and Rescue support.

Kay County Emergency Management reports three to four structures were damaged by storms earlier this evening northwest of Newkirk. Numerous trees and power poles were down. Two vehicle accidents were a result of the storms. Heavy rain also caused flooding on area roads.

Lincoln County Emergency Management reports debris and damage in the Davenport and Sparks areas.

Love County Emergency Management reports damages in and around Marietta including damage to the Marietta Hospital. Hospital patients took shelter during the storms and no injuries in the hospital are reported. I-35 north is closed at the Texas State Line due to overturned vehicles and powerlines across the highway. The Chickasaw Nation is providing incident support in Marietta.

Marlow Emergency Management reports roadway flooding on Highway 81 and E. Apache Ave.

McClain County Emergency Management reports damage west of Goldsby along Highway 74B.

Midwest City Emergency Management reports at least one structure damaged and multiple powerlines and limbs down.

Murray County Emergency Management reports significant damage in Sulphur and numerous injuries. Search and rescue is ongoing at this time. OHP reports troopers are responding to apartments on Woodruff where tornado damage occurred. US-177 approximately 2 miles north of Sulphur is closed due to flooding.

Okmulgee County Emergency Management reports the Town of Morris has multiple power lines and power poles down. Search and rescue is ongoing and the county is clearing debris from the roadways.

Payne County Emergency Management reports damage to trees and outbuildings near Lone Chimney.

Tillman County Emergency Management reports flash flooding north of Grandfield. Numerous powerlines are down.

POWER OUTAGES

Approximately 43,000 outages are reported statewide. Areas with the highest number of damages are Tulsa, Carter, Murray, Love, Hughes, Pontotoc, and Seminole counties.

RESIDENTS ASKED TO REPORT DAMAGE

Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management is asking residents impacted by the storms to report damages to their property at damage.ok.gov. Reporting damage helps local and state emergency managers better coordinate response and recovery efforts. Residents can report damage to homes, businesses or agriculture through the online survey.

DIAL 211

For Oklahoma residents seeking non-emergency disaster or health and human service information, please contact your local 2-1-1. Services are available 24 hours a day by dialing 2-1-1 from your home or cellular telephone. Please only call 911 for emergencies.