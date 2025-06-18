Lifeguard shortage again at City of Tulsa Parks Department

City of Tulsa Parks hiring Courtesy: City of Tulsa
By Steve Berg

Another summer in Tulsa, and another shortage of lifeguards at City pools.

It’s been a recurring theme in at least 5 of the past 10 summers in the Tulsa area.

The City of Tulsa Parks Department posted on its Facebook page today that they had to close the pool at Whiteside Park, because they didn’t have enough lifeguards.

The Parks Department is trying to get the word out that they’re hiring.

The pay’s not bad for a summer job.

Lifeguards start at $13.50 an hour; Pool Managers at $14.60 an hour.

You have to be age 16 or older and have your lifeguard certification.

They also have Pool Cashier and Camp Counselor jobs.

You can apply for the jobs here.

Steve Berg

Steve Berg

Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!