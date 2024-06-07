List of road closures for Tulsa Tough

The Saint Francis Tulsa Tough is happening this weekend.

Thousands of cyclists converge on Tulsa for the annual event.

Check the weekend schedule here

Several roads closures will be in place for the event. The City of Tulsa provided the following list of closures for the Tulsa Tough:

June 7, 4 - 11 p.m.

Location: 415 E. 3rd St.

Road Closure: June 7, 6 a.m. - June 8, 2 a.m.

June 8, 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Location: 323 Reconciliation Way to 303 N. Boston Ave.

Road Closure: Police Escort - 7:30 a.m.

June 8, 8:30 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Location: 102 E. Reconciliation Way

Road Closure: June 8, 5 a.m. - June 9, 2 a.m.

June 8, 8 p.m. - Midnight

Location: 512 N. Boston Ave.

Road Closure: June 8, 5 a.m. - June 9, 2 a.m.

June 9, 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Location: 1503 S. Riverside Dr. to 8100 S. Elwood Ave.

Road Closure: - 7 a.m.

June 9, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Location: 1343 S. Indian Ave.

Road Closure: 5 a.m. - 8 p.m.

June 9, 2:15 p.m.

Location: 1517 S. Riverside Dr.

Road Closure: 2 - 4 p.m.