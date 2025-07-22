Local animal rescue group’s SUV stolen

The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals, a local animal rescue group, has suffered what they say is a major setback.

They say the group’s Kia SUV was stolen last night in the 71st and Union area.

They say the vehicle is vital for their daily work, such as taking animals to vet appointments, delivering food, and moving dog houses.

The black Kia SUV should be readily recognizable, as it has large decals of dogs on both the driver and passenger side (pictured below), as well as a cat and dog decal on the back window (pictured above).

They’re hoping someone will help them find it.

If you have any information or have seen the SUV, they ask that you please contact the Tulsa Police Department immediately or call the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals office at 918-742-3700.