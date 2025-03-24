Local cat shelter searching for volunteers

StreetCats Inc., a Tulsa cat shelter, is searching for volunteers.

The nonprofit, located near East 31st Street and South Yale Avenue, is a cat rescue whose purpose is to shelter cats that have been abandoned or lost and find new homes for them.

StreetCats says some of the tasks volunteers do include emptying litter boxes, sweeping and mopping, washing bedding and washing food and water bowls. In the afternoons, volunteers clean cat trees and the boutique.

StreetCats says to make sure you are capable to do these tasks and use bleach products before you apply to volunteer.

The nonprofit is fully operated by volunteers.