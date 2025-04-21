Local Catholic community mourns death of Pope Francis

OKLAHOMA — The local Catholic community is mourning the death of Pope Francis after the Vatican announced he passed at age 88 Monday morning.

Most Rev. David Konderla, Bishop of the Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma, issued a statement on the passing:

“The light of faith: this is how the Church’s tradition speaks of the great gift brought by Jesus.” These are the first words of “Lumen Fidei,” the first Encyclical of Pope Francis at the beginning of his pontificate.

As a Jesuit priest, then Bishop, then Cardinal, and finally as our Holy Father these past 12 years, Pope Francis dedicated his life to inviting all to see and know Jesus Christ, the light of the world, the light of faith, and the loving Savior.

His heroic service, well past the age most people retire and begin to rest, is a testament to his burning desire to make Jesus known, especially to those on the margins.

Now, as we commend him to God, let us take up and continue the ministry of the Church: Spreading the good news that Jesus is Lord and loves and saves all who put their faith in him."

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford also released a statement:

“Today, Oklahoma joins over a billion Catholics mourning the loss of Pope Francis. For twelve years, he led the Catholic Church, embodying Jesus’ call to Matthew—‘Follow me’—a command he often reflected on throughout his pontificate. I remember when he addressed Congress in 2015 and spoke about the need for empathy and the importance of working in the best interests of all people. May he rest in peace with the Lord.”

A Memorial Mass will be held in honor of Pope Francis on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Holy Family Cathedral. Fr. Elkin Gonzalez will be the celebrant and homilist.