Local districts respond to Supt. Walters’ school lunch mandate

Earlier this week, Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters announced a plan to require school districts provide free meals to all students.

In a video posted on social media, Supt. Walters said Oklahoma would become the first state in the nation to require education funds to go from administrative costs to school lunches.

“For far too long, we have seen public schools take taxpayer dollars that are there for students and continue to grow administrative costs.” Walters said.

Walters claimed parents are “triple taxed” by paying into state and federal taxes, which contribute to education, and then paying for their children’s meals at school.

Walters said the requirement would begin this coming school year.

A petition was posted on the Oklahoma State Department of Education website. The page encourages people to support Walters’ plan.

“No child should be denied access to free, healthy meals in Oklahoma’s public schools.” The page reads. “This budgeting accountability system will verify that districts are prioritizing student nutrition over high administrative and other costs, thereby ensuring that ALL Oklahoma students have access to free, healthy meals throughout the school day.”

The page lays out steps school districts would be required to take, including submitting a proposed budget that includes estimated costs to provide free meals to all students. OSDE said if a district’s budget cannot cover the costs, the agency would recommend cost-cutting measures.

OSDE also said the new requirement would also include a rule saying meals and snacks served in schools are free of seed oils, artificial food dyes, ultra-processed foods, pesticide laden foods and junk food vending machines.

See the rules and the petition here

KRMG has heard from some school districts in the Tulsa area in response to Walters’ announcement.

Tulsa Public Schools told KRMG, in short, that they already provide free meals to all students.

“Beginning with the 2024-25 school year, Tulsa Public Schools was designated a full Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) district by the USDA. This means that breakfast and lunch meals are available to all students without a fee and households are not required to complete an application for school meals.” The district said. “Tulsa Public Schools is committed to providing the highest quality meals to our students, and will work closely with our meal service vendor to ensure healthy and nutritious meals continue to be available to our young people.”

In a statement posted on the Bixby Public Schools website, the district’s new superintendent, Lydia Wilson, said the rule could cost Bixby schools $5M that it does not have in its budget.

Wilson said to try to cover the cost, the district would have to look at what she called “catastrophic measures” that would impact all programming, staffing and class sizes.

Pushing back on Walters’ claim that districts spend too much on administrative costs, Wilson pointed out that the law caps public school district administrative costs at 5 percent. She said the budget at BPS is usually between 3 percent and 3.5 percent.

Read more from Bixby Public Schools here

Broken Arrow Public Schools also responded, providing a great deal of detail on their budget.

Broken Arrow schools said during the last school year, the district spent $5,637,325.22 on food/supply/commodity processing. That figure does not include salaries and benefits of the 180 person Child Nutrition Department.

The district said it received $6,264,064.79 in federal child nutrition reimbursements last year, which again does not include salaries and benefits. (Those salaries and benefits totaled an additional $6.1 million, paid from the district’s child nutrition fund, the district said.)

BAPS, like Bixby, said it’s administrative costs come in below the 5 percent cap at 4.22 percent. The district said the free meal mandate would cost them an additional $8 million.

“Cutting every single administrative cost in the district budget would still not generate enough revenue to fund the plan that was announced today, let alone sustain it.” BAPS said in a statement provided to KRMG.

Both Broken Arrow and Bixby schools pointed out that all public school districts in the state undergo required financial audits every year.

The School Nutrition Association of Oklahoma also responded to Walters’ mandate.

“We wholeheartedly support the goal of ensuring that every student has access to healthy meals that nourish both body and mind.” SNA of Oklahoma said. “However, we must express serious concerns about the feasibility of your approach, which simplifies complex challenges that we face daily and risks undermining the very outcomes we all seek.”

The organization laid out what it said districts would need to comply with Walters’ food quality standards.

Updated kitchens and equipment for scratch cooking.

Training for food service staff in new preparation techniques.

Reliable access to fresh, local ingredients, which can be limited in rural or under-resourced communities/districts.

Sustainable funding streams to manage higher ingredient and labor costs.

Simplified procurement processes to local foods and distributors for those foods.