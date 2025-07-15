Local municipalities wish to ensure Oklahomans know how to stay notified of flooding

With the reality of the storm setting in, there is also growing concern about the county's tornado sirens.

TULSA, Okla. — Following recent flooding tragedies across the country, multiple municipalities and authorities are working to ensure Oklahomans are aware of how to stay informed in the event of catastrophic flooding.

Most counties and municipalities have online maps or addresses for their storm alert systems. Tulsa Area Emergency Management (TAEMA) has the largest number of sirens, 106, which can sound for multiple different alerts. The last time these were sounded in Tulsa for flooding was in 2019.

Joseph Kralicek, Executive Director of TAEMA, said the recent severe weather events across the country note the importance of continued flood mitigation efforts.

“To me, this is one of the big important lessons on the mitigation that we do and why the mitigation we do is so important and why it works and why it’s so vital that we continue being progressive and being very forward looking in how we’re addressing and we dealing with flooding and the potential for heavy rainfall events throughout our communities,” said Kralicek.

He said that Tulsa used to be one of the worst floodplains in the entire country. Now, it has one of the best flood prevention ratings from FEMA, which has driven Tulsa Flood Insurance to be the lowest in the nation.

“So, all of our sirens double as flood sirens and we currently have 106 that we manage for the Tulsa area,” said Kralicek. “Each jurisdiction has their own siren system. All in all, throughout Tulsa County we have probably about 98% of the population within hearing distance of one siren or another.”

He said Tulsa learned from disastrous flooding in 1984 and 1986, similar to Kerr County, and has built a base for 40 years now.

“The one big difference between us and what happened down there is we both had historic flooding back in the early 80s. Tulsa was very progressive in pursuing flood mitigation. So since the 1984 and 1986 floods, which are our floods of record, we have really been very proactive in trying to address and engineer situations where we don’t have severe flooding,” said Kralicek.

Bixby Police Chief Todd Blish said Bixby’s sirens are only for certain severe weather events like tornadoes, not flooding.

“Well currently, the City of Bixby has 16 storm sirens — soon to be 17. We have one area that we are adding an additional siren to,” said Chief Blish. “Those are primarily designed for outdoor workers, and people that are in parks and outdoor environments that might otherwise not receive emergency warning. Outside of that, the public has to be strongly encouraged to make sure they stay tuned to local media and the National Weather Service for information especially when it’s regarding a flooding situation.”

“We really want to be able to remind people you need a NOAA weather radio, you can pick them up for 20 or 30 bucks at any big box retailer or Amazon…and that’s really one of your best ways that you as a private person can take responsibility for your own safety during severe weather events,” said Kralicek.

The City of Jenks sent a list of addresses for their emergency alert sirens:

2501 West Main (Main and Adams)

214 North Elm (Central Park)

623 East Apache (behind Cecil’s Tire)

2749 West 114th Street (Glenwood South)

11100 South Juniper (111th & Juniper)

212 West 116th Street (Oakwood Estates)

903 West 121st Street (Sunny Brook)

12527 Skyline Drive (Skyline)

1801 East 136th Place (Pecan Creek)

4010 West 103rd Court (Southern Reserve)

For a list of siren maps in northeastern Oklahoma, check out the links below: