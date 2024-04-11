Statement sent to parents after elementary school locked down by Tulsa police

TULSA, Okla. — Kendall-Whittier Elementary School was on precautionary lockdown Wednesday due to a police investigation in the neighborhood, according to Tulsa Public Schools (TPS).

TPS Campus Police and Tulsa Police were at the scene.

TPS said all students and staff were safe in the building during the lockdown.

Below is the full statement that was sent out to families and staff.

“Today our school was placed on a precautionary lockdown near the end of the day due to an investigation in the neighborhood. Tulsa Public Schools Campus Police and the Tulsa Police Department responded immediately and ensured the safety and security of our students, staff, and facilities. Thank you to our entire school community for your patience and your adherence to our lockdown procedures, keeping everyone secure in the building while law enforcement ensured it was safe to proceed with dismissal.

There is absolutely nothing more important than keeping Tulsa’s children safe and secure in our schools. We encourage everyone in our school community to continue helping to keep our school communities safe. If you see something or hear something that could jeopardize school safety, please contact our 24-hour safety hotline at 918-480-SAFE.”