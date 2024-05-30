Looters targeted gun owners in Claremore and Barnsdall after tornadoes, police say

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Two different tornadoes. Two different towns. One target for looters: guns.

The arrest of Koby Thompson by Claremore Police for allegedly plotting to steal guns from storm-damaged homes in Claremore is not the first time looters have targeted gun owners who are also tornado victims.

Koby Thompson (Mayes County Sheriff's Office)

“To quote Mr. T. ‘I pity the fool’ who would take advantage of somebody here. I think there’s a special place in hell for those individuals, and we’ll try to help them get there,” Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said about looters targeting homes damaged by Saturday night’s EF3 tornado.

According to Thompson’s arrest report, Thompson is accused of trying to recruit a police informant to help him steal guns and other items from storm damaged homes. At least one home was going to be targeted by Thompson, police state, for the specific reason Thompson believed guns were inside.

While on his way to access at least one storm-damaged home, police state Thompson was pulled over and a drill, a flashlight, and other burglary tools were found in his car.

Prosecuting Thompson will be a bit tricky. He was arrested on a state charge of conspiracy to commit burglary because he had not done any actual looting yet. In Oklahoma, there is a specific state law addressing the looting of storm debris, but the charge will be up to the district attorney’s office in which the crime took place. Usually, those charges are similar to burglary or theft. Further complicating things, Thompson is a tribal citizen, and under the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt Decision, Thompson does not fall under state law. Currently, there are no Federal statutes addressing the looting of storm debris, but FOX23 is told the Cherokee Nation will prosecute Thompson. However, Thompson will have to be treated more along the lines of a burglar than a looter.

Thompson’s release from jail soon is also unlikely. He was already wanted on warrants from the Cherokee Nation for other charges. He is in the Mayes County jail despite being arrested in Rogers County because of storm damage in Claremore causing air conditioning and electrical problems at the Rogers County jail.

However, Thompson’s arrest is not the first time looters have targeted storm victims who also own guns. FOX23 spoke with Barnsdall resident Tim King whose home was hit by the EF4 tornado there earlier this month.

“I had quite a few guns and personal items in the house, and when I got here, they were gone I don’t know if someone picked them to hold them for me. I would appreciate them back. The guns were my father’s, and the box they took, it’s a fire-safe box. It’s nothing but titles and birth certificates. It has no money. Just bring it back I appreciate it,” King said.

The City of Barnsdall announced one looter was arrested after the tornado moved through, but we don’t know if that looter was who took King’s guns.

FOX23 called the Osage County Sheriff’s Office to get a mugshot and a booking report, and we were told the arrest was made but charges were never filed. The person arrested, however, did not walk free. They were facing other warrants for their arrest and drug charges.

King would eventually get his guns back.

Gun owners are being put on notice that if their homes are damaged in severe storms, the tornado may only be the start of their problems. Barnsdall and Claremore Police both had curfews and closed roads after their tornadoes, but it did not stop the most determined of looters.

In Oklahoma, there is something called The Castle Doctrine. It’s from the old adage that your home is your castle. Even if your castle has damage, you have the right to defend yourself and your property if you feel threatened as long you are on your property and can prove self-defense in court.