BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A major water line break has caused officers to close a significant portion of the 2700 block of South Aspen Avenue, between 91st and 101st.

The water line break has been reported to have caused buckling in the roadway.

The closure is expected to last through rush hour Friday morning and afternoon.

There is no set date for the end of the closure, but it could extend beyond tomorrow.

Drivers are encouraged to plan alternate routes to avoid delays.