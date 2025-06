Man accused of exposing himself at Thunder watch party on ONEOK Field

Tulsa Police say the people who went to the Thunder watch party at ONEOK Field Friday night saw more than they bargained for, when a man exposed himself to the crowd of about a thousand people, including kids.

Police say 42-year-old Mirage Shah appeared to be heavily intoxicated.

Police say he told them he took his clothes off because it was hot on the field.

He’s now facing charges of Indecent Exposure and Public Intoxication.