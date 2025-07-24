Man accused of fatally shooting woman near 8th and Utica

A shooting overnight in midtown Tulsa is now a homicide investigation after the victim died, police say.

Tulsa Police say they found a 44-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the hip, in the parking lot of the QuikTrip at 11th and Utica around midnight last night.

They say she underwent surgery but died.

About an hour after the shooting, police say they got a call from 37-year-old Joe Ryan, who told them he had fired a shot at someone who had tried to carjack him near the EZPAWN pawn shop at 8th and Utica.

But police say their investigation found the carjacking claim was bogus.

He’s been arrested and booked for first-degree murder.

Police say they’re still trying to figure out a possible motive for the shooting.