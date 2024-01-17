Man accused of killing his 4-month-old child

TULSA, Okla. — The father of a 4-month-old child is the prime suspect in his child’s death, according to Tulsa Police.

Police say the incident happened back on January 8th. 4-month-old Xylon Adams was taken to the hospital with severe brain injuries.

Police said detectives were initially told the child was in the care of several family members when the injuries occurred.

Detectives said they determined the original information about when and where the child was injured was not accurate.

Adams was pronounced dead on January 11th.

Adams’ father, Daquan White, emerged as the prime suspect in Adams’ death, according to Tulsa Police. He was arrested on January 9th on a warrant from another case.

White has been charged with second-degree murder.