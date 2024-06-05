Man accused of sexually abusing child in Washington County

Thomas Faris (Washington County Jail)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Okla. — Thomas Faris is facing four counts of child sexual abuse and one count of sexual abuse in Washington County after allegedly sexually abusing a child he was close with over a nearly 10-year period of time.

According to court records, the sexual abuse began when the victim was 5 years old in 2015 with the most recent crime taking place in March 2024.

The victim’s sibling found “concerning” photos while looking through Faris’ phone with his permission. A search warrant was conducted on the phone by police who found additional photos.

According to an affidavit, the victim told police that Faris inappropriately touched her and raped her in his bedroom while the door was locked.

The victim’s sibling told police that the victim used to sleep in Faris’ room.

Faris was interviewed by police in April 2024 who denied having ever touched the victim inappropriately.

Faris was arrested and his bond was set at $150,000.

His next court appearance is on June 21.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

