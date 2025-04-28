Man accused of stabbing another man with sword

Anton Linder Courtesy: Tulsa Police Dept.
By Steve Berg

Tulsa Police have arrested a man who’s accused of stabbing another man with a sword.

Police say it happened early Friday morning at the Astoria Apartments near 31st and 129th East Avenue.

They say the victim had multiple, serious stab wounds but was able to tell police the suspect, Anton Linder, had fled.

Police say they found the sword that was allegedly used in the attack (pictured below) in a different apartment.

Not long after, they says they got a report of car burglary in progress at the same complex and found Linder hiding in the trunk.

He was booked on complaints of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Burglary from a Vehicle.

sword allegedly used in attack Courtesy: Tulsa Police Dept.

Steve Berg

Steve Berg

Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!