Man accused of threatening McDonald’s worker

Braylin Townsell Courtesy: Tulsa County
By Steve Berg

A Tulsa man is facing charges of petty larceny and threatening a violent act, after confronting a worker at a McDonald’s restaurant Saturday evening.

Police say 23-year-old Braylin Townsell got upset with a worker when he was in the drive-thru at the McDonald’s near Edison and Gilcrease Museum Road around 6:29 p.m. Saturday.

They say he then went inside the restaurant, showed the worker a gun in his waistband, and told her he was going to send people after her.

Police say he then grabbed some fries and cookies from the work area behind the counter on his way out.

Police say they had a vehicle description and license plate number of the car he was in and tracked him to a house in the 1200 block of North Denver where, after a failed attempt to sneak out a 2nd-floor window, he eventually surrendered out the front door.

He was also booked on a complaint of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

