Man arrested for 2018 Tulsa murder

A Tulsa man was arrested Monday for a murder that happened back in 2018.

Police say 21-year-old Kristopher Thompson was always a suspect in the murder of Alfred Seymore, who was found in a car, shot once in the head, in the parking lot of the Candlewood Suites near 71st and Highway 169 in November of 2018.

At that time, police say they didn’t feel like they had enough evidence to arrest Thompson.

They say homicide detectives kept working the case though, interviewing witnesses and compiling more evidence.

They now believe Thompson, who was then only 14, is one of two people who they say were seen on video getting in the victim’s car.

They say the two are then seen exiting the car and that one is seen firing a shot into the car.

Police say the second suspect still hasn’t been identified.

Thompson is now facing a charge of first-degree murder.