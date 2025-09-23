Man arrested, accused of attacking victim with machete before hiding in apartment

Davide Bundy (Tulsa Police Department)
By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

The Tulsa Police Department said a man accused of attacking a victim with a machete and hiding from officers in an apartment was arrested Monday night.

Police said officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call near East Skelly Drive and South 87th East Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

Officers found a victim with a laceration to the back of the head after a verbal altercation turned physical, and the suspect attacked the victim with a machete.

The suspect had gone inside a nearby apartment before officers arrived.

After multiple attempts to get the suspect to come out, officers got a search warrant and made entry into the apartment. The suspect claimed he had been sleeping.

Police said the suspect was identified as 58-year-old Davide Bundy.

Bundy was arrested and transported to the Tulsa County Jail for assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

