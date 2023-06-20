Man arrested, accused of stealing from Tulsa business following storm

William Walker was arrested, accused of stealing from Tulsa business following storm

TULSA, Okla. — One man is in custody after Tulsa police say he targeted a business that had lost power during Saturday’s storm.

Officers responded to three separate burglaries over the weekend, all at Dollar General locations; 21st and Garnett, 31st and 129th, and 11th and Highway 169.

William Walker was found at the 11th and Highway 169 location, with help from the Tulsa police helicopter. Officers found Walker with stolen items, along with methamphetamine.

No arrests have been made in connection to the other two burglaries.

Walker faces charges of second-degree burglary after a former conviction of a felony, drug possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In addition to the robberies, a grocery store near 81st and Yale was vandalized. Tulsa police have increased patrols as communities wait for power to be restored.

If you have any information involving the robberies or vandalism, call 918-596-COPS.