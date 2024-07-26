Man arrested after attempted robbery at Sand Springs gas station

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The Osage County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after an attempted armed robbery at a Sand Spring gas station was stopped by brave bystanders on Thursday.

36-year-old Jacob Hatfield was arrested after an attempted robbery at Big Al’s Convenience Store in Sand Springs and is facing robbery charges.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO) said Hatfield entered Big Al’s Convenience Store near New Prue Road and West Imperial Boulevard wearing a mask and presented a gun to the staff, demanding money and keys.

“His threatening actions created a tense atmosphere as fear quickly spread among those present,” OSCO said in a Facebook post. “However, despite the imminent danger, two store workers and a courageous customer took swift and decisive action.”

OSCO said employees and a customer successfully subdued and disarmed Hatfield, restraining him until law enforcement arrived at the scene.

Hatfield was taken into custody without further incident, “thanks to the heroic efforts of the individuals involved,” OSCO said.

OSCO said minor injuries were reported during the incident.

The gun was retrieved by deputies.

OCSO said an investigation is currently underway to understand the full circumstances surrounding the robbery attempt.

The identities of the store workers and the customer who intervened are being withheld at this time for privacy reasons, OSCO said.

“Law enforcement officials commend the bystanders for their quick thinking but also remind the public to exercise caution during such dangerous situations,” OSCO said. “As this incident comes to a close with no harm done to innocents, it serves as a reminder of the remarkable bravery that community members are capable of in times of trouble.”