Man arrested after causing American Airlines flight to land in Tulsa for threats to flight staff

TULSA, Okla. — A 46-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after he caused an American Airlines flight to divert to Tulsa following threats to flight staff.

According to police records, airport police were called regarding a flight traveling from Milwaukee to Dallas diverting in Tulsa because of a passenger who was making threats and being verbally aggressive to flight staff.

Records say a flight employee told police the incident started when Benjamin Kueng from Texas was caught vaping on the airplane.

Police said once the plane landed, Kueng got off the airplane and smelled strongly of alcohol. Kueng would not cooperate with the officer’s commands and was handcuffed.

Kueng’s speech was slurred and he had bloodshot eyes, police records say. As officers took Kueng to the airport police department, he would not walk and dropped to the ground.

Kueng was eventually placed in a wheelchair and transported to the Tulsa County Jail and booked for public intoxication and obstruction.