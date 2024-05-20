Man arrested after east Tulsa standoff

Tulsa Crime Stoppers and Tulsa Police Department team up for Cop Talk

TULSA, Okla. — A man is back behind bars just days after getting let out of prison on a gun charge.

Saturday night into Sunday morning, Tulsa Police were in a standoff near 11th and Memorial after they said a man pointed a gun at his family member.

Cochise Burns was the man Tulsa Police were asking to come out of an apartment late Saturday night.

Red and blue lights painted the neighborhood as police and tactical units set up waiting for him to come out.

Early this year, Burns was convicted of pointing a firearm in 2023.

According to an arrest report, Burns just got out of prison Thursday and came over to a family member’s apartment where an argument started.

The report said Burns stuck a gun to his nephew’s side and threatened to kill him.

Trying to get Burns out of the apartment, the report said police broke two windows and pepper balled the apartment.

At one point, the SWAT team on scene went in briefly and came right back out.

Finally 5 hours after the initial call, Burns came out and was arrested.

Burns was booked into the Tulsa County Jail for:

Pointing a deadly weapon with intent after former conviction of a felony (AFCF).

Threatening a violent act.

Possession of a firearm AFCF.

Carrying a firearm while intoxicated.

Obstructing justice.

Police said they did find a gun in the apartment behind the stove.

Burns is currently being held on a more than $70,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Thursday.