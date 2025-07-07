Man arrested after hiding inside Owasso Atwood’s and stealing over $3K in power tools

The Owasso Police Department says a man is in custody after attempting to steal over $3,000 in power tools from an Atwood’s after hiding inside the store while it closed.

Police say officers responded to the Atwood’s near East 116th Street North and North Garnett Road around 1:30 a.m. on Friday for a security alarm.

Officers reportedly found the back door was open and quickly cleared the building, making sure no suspects were inside.

Police say several power tool boxes were strung around the aisles of the store leading to the back door and officers could obviously tell a burglary had taken place.

An Atwood’s employee was called for access to security video. While waiting for the employee, officers search the outside of the building and found a bicycle and a tarp full of power tools still in their boxes in a wooded area behind the store.

Police say boxes of power tools were strung throughout the wooded area from the backdoor, to the bicycle and tarp.

An Owasso Police Department Drone Team was called to provide a thermal search of the area.

When the store employee arrived, officers watched the security footage and saw a man hiding in the store before it closed. Once the store closed and employees left, the suspect left his hiding spot and moved around the store.

The footage showed the suspect taking power tools out the back door of the building.

Drones and patrol officers searched the surrounding area and found the suspect hiding in a locked porta-potty at the Owasso Sportsplex near North 97th East Avenue and East 116th Street North.

Police say the suspect was the same man caught on Atwood’s security video.

The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Dustin Michael Justice.

Justice was arrested and transported to the Owasso Municipal Jail for processing before he was booked into the Rogers County Jail. Justice is a member of a federally recognized tribe, police said.

Over $3,400 worth of Dewalt and Milwaukee power tools were recovered and returned to the store.

Justice was booked on second degree burglary, possession of a controlled and dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.