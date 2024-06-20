Man arrested after midtown crime spree, police say

A Tulsa man is facing a laundry list of charges, after police say he tried to commit multiple carjackings in the area near 11th and Lewis around 9:00 a.m. this morning.

Police say 22-year-old Anton Linder forced the first victim from a car with a knife, but didn’t get it because the keys were not in the ignition.

Then, police say he broke into a construction trailer and attempted to steal some tools, but was chased away from that scene.

After than, police say he jumped into a woman’s car but ran away again when she started screaming.

Police say he then jumped into another woman’s vehicle as she was loading some things into it and drove off with her child inside.

Police say that she grabbed onto the vehicle and that he dragged her a short distance before stopping and running off again.

This time though, police say the woman’s family members chased him and tackled him in the backyard of a home near 6th and Yorktown, at which point police arrived and arrested him.

Police say Linder bit one family member, causing a fairly serious injury.

Linder was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on complaints of Auto Larceny, Attempted Auto Larceny, 1st degree Robbery by Force/Fear, Assault & Battery with Attempt to Commit Felony, Assault & Battery with a Deadly Weapon, 2nd degree Burglary, and Burglary of a Vehicle.

©2024 Cox Media Group