Man arrested after police say he led them on two chases in lime green Honda Civic

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police said a man was arrested after they said he led officers on two chases on the same day while driving a bright lime green Honda Civic.

According to TPD, an officer was out on patrol near South Garnett Road and East 11th Street on Sunday.

Around 5:00 a.m., the officer said a lime green Honda Civic almost crashed into his patrol car before making an illegal U-turn.

The officer quickly followed the car and pulled it over. At this point, the officer said he identified the driver as James Lohr.

The department said the officer asked Lohr to get out of his car, but Lohr sped away instead.

Officers chased after him, but said they eventually had to stop the pursuit due to dangerous driving conditions for officers and other drivers in the area.

Around 4:55 p.m. on the same day, another officer said they saw the same lime green Honda Civic drive through a stop sign near 11th Street and Highway 169.

Officers said the driver was again identified to be James Lohr and said he again refused to stop when officers attempted to pull him over.

According to TPD, Lohr sped away again, but this time officers were able to successfully deploy stopsticks at South Sheridan Road and East 28th Street.

Eventually, the Honda Civic came to a stop after driving onto a curb and stalling out near South Sheridan Road and East 34th Street.

Authorities said Lorh refused to get out of the car, even after officers shot pepperballs through the window.

After 45 minutes, the department said they were able to get Lohr to leave the car.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on several charges, including two counts of eluding, driving with a suspended/revoked license, and obstructing officers, along with other traffic violations.