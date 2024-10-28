Man arrested after threatening east Tulsa Walgreens staff with gun

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said a 27-year-old man was arrested after he threatened Walgreens employees with a gun on Saturday night.

Police said officers were called to a Walgreens near East 31st Street and South Garnett Road around 9 p.m regarding a disturbance involving a weapon.

Officers found Dwayne Lee, who matched the caller’s description, near the store’s front door. Lee followed commands and was detained without incident.

Walgreens employees said Lee pulled out a gun and waved it around, demanding them to lock the front door. The staff complied until the officers arrived.

While in custody, Lee said the gun was not his and that he was being followed. Police said Lee was agitated and paranoid, telling officers that unknown people were tracking him.

After a search of the Walgreens, officers found a loaded pistol in a trash can next to the door. The pistol matched the witness’s descriptions as the one used by Lee.

Officers searched Lee’s truck in the parking lot and found another pistol in the floorboard. Police say Lee also had an outstanding warrant through Tulsa County.

Lee was arrested for two counts of possession of a firearm under DOC supervision.