Man arrested after Tulsa Police said he ran over another man who later died on Sunday

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after Tulsa Police said he ran over another man who later died on Sunday.

Tulsa Police said officers responded to a home near East Easton Street and North Norwood Avenue for a call about an injury crash around 4:10 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim, identified as 49-year-old Shane Thompson, with severe injuries from being run over by a vehicle.

Thompson was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Tulsa Police said detectives learned Thompson and the suspect, identified as Ricky Juarez, were in an argument when Juarez got in his vehicle and ran over Thompson.

Juarez was questioned and arrested for first-degree murder.

Juarez is a tribal member and falls under the McGirt ruling, so he will either be prosecuted in Tribal Court or Federal Court and is currently being held on an FBI hold, police said.