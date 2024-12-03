Man arrested after Tulsa Police said he ran over another man who later died on Sunday

Ricky Juarez
By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after Tulsa Police said he ran over another man who later died on Sunday.

Tulsa Police said officers responded to a home near East Easton Street and North Norwood Avenue for a call about an injury crash around 4:10 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim, identified as 49-year-old Shane Thompson, with severe injuries from being run over by a vehicle.

Thompson was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Tulsa Police said detectives learned Thompson and the suspect, identified as Ricky Juarez, were in an argument when Juarez got in his vehicle and ran over Thompson.

Juarez was questioned and arrested for first-degree murder.

Juarez is a tribal member and falls under the McGirt ruling, so he will either be prosecuted in Tribal Court or Federal Court and is currently being held on an FBI hold, police said.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!