Man arrested for allegedly showing young girls inappropriate videos in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A man is in custody following allegations he was showing pornographic videos to children in Broken Arrow.

39-year-old Allen Christopher Sloan of Mannford was arrested by the Broken Arrow Police Department for felony charges of Indecent Exhibitions-Obscene writings, pictures, etc., and for access to computers to violate Oklahoma statute.

Police say on July 19th in the afternoon hours, some young girls were approached by a man in the parking lot of a south Tulsa business.

The girls claim that Slaon pulled out his cell phone and showed them a pornographic video while repeatedly asking them if they liked it.

When the girls responded by shouting at Sloan, they say he left the area in his vehicle and the girls immediately notified police.

Charges will be sent to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office.