Man arrested for armed robbery at downtown Tulsa Albert G’s

TULSA, Okla. — Police officers arrested Curtis Eckwood after responding to an armed robbery at Albert G’s in downtown Tulsa on Oct. 19.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, the suspect went into the restaurant’s back office and started taking money.

A fight broke out when employees confronted him.

During the fight, Eckwood allegedly pulled a pistol from his waistband and told the employees that he was going to shoot them.

The employees disengaged and Eckwood fled on foot.

Officers spotted the suspect attempting to hide in plain sight by lying down, allegedly pretending to be homeless, at 200 South Elgin Avenue.

As officers approached, they said Eckwood reached towards his waistband but began to follow commands after being given warnings and instructions from the police.

Officers safely approached the suspect and took him into custody without further issues.

Officers stated Eckwood was found to have a black and silver BB gun stuffed in his pants and a large knife, following a search.

The BB gun was indistinguishable from a firearm.

Police also found cash and $50 in rolled quarters.

The manager for Albert G’s arrived on the scene and positively identified the suspect.

The suspect, Curtis Eckwood, was booked for armed robbery.

This is an arrest and not a conviction.