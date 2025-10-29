Man arrested for assaulting hospital staff

Tulsa Police Car (Skyler Cooper)
By FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department says it arrested a man after they say he bit a nurse and punched a security officer.

Police were called to Saint Francis Hospital at 61st and Yale around 8 a.m. on Sunday, October 26 in response to a man assaulting two medical workers.

The hospital said that Damon Gunn, 33, was intoxicated and needed medical attention for a cut above his eye. Staff said Gunn became aggressive and he punched security and bit a nurse who was caring for his injuries.

Police say Gunn received treatment and was then booked into the Tulsa County Jail for two counts of assault and battery on a medical technician/care provider.

