Man arrested for deaths of three frozen puppies

Troy Pierce
By April Hill

SPERRY, Okla. — A good Samaritan called Tulsa County deputies out to a home after a disturbing discovery.

Deputies pulled up to a home in Sperry during the brutally cold winter storm and found three puppies frozen to death in the yard.

Troy Pierce, the 74-year-old homeowner, claimed to have checked on the dogs the previous day, saw that three puppies had died, but continued to leave all the dogs outside.

The mother dog was still nursing the three puppies that survived.

Pierce was arrested for three counts of felony animal cruelty.

Deputies observed inadequate shelter for the dogs and found their food and water were frozen solid.

The dogs that survived were taken to a local shelter.

